Suspect charged with robbery, stabbing death of longtime sous chef Michael Byrnes

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Washington Park man has been charged in the murder of a 41-year-old man in the Loop last week.

Anthony Rawls, 28, was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the robbery and deadly stabbing of longtime sous chef Michael Byrnes.

Supt. David Brown said the victim was making his way home from work when he was attacked by Rawls. Police responded to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street on Sept. 6 just before 11 p.m. and found Byrnes with stab wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died.

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects – one wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes, and possibly had his arm in a white cast or wrap. The second suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a baseball hat, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Chicago Police

"Additional video was recovered which captured the suspect's vehicle and license plate information. This vehicle came back was registered to Rawls who also matched the description of one of the offenders seen in the surveillance footage," Brown said.

Rawls was arrested Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood. During questioning, he admitted to his role in the murder, Brown said. He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of murder, and one felony count of armed robbery.

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.

The second suspect in the robbery remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.