Man stabbed to death downtown this week identified as longtime sous chef Michael Byrnes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man who was stabbed to death in the Loop earlier this week has been identified as Michael Byrnes, a longtime sous chef.

Police were called to the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, near the LaSalle/Van Buren 'L' stop and Chicago Board of Trade, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. They found Byrnes, 41, with stab wounds.

Byrnes was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Byrnes, of Blue Island, had worked as a sous chief at Tri-Star Catering until this summer, when he mysteriously and suddenly left, CBS 2's Marissa Parra has learned.

Mike Byrnes Tri-Star Catering

Parra said Tri-Star Catering knew the victim was Byrnes because they recognized his backpack from crime scene footage. His coworkers said they are completely heartbroken and devastated, and hope his family can find both closure and justice.

Byrnes' biography from Tri-Star Catering said he was a Le Cordon Bleu graduate and a dog lover.

Late Wednesday, police released surveillance images of two suspects in the stabbing. One was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, a baseball hat, blue jeans, and dark shoes. The other was wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes, and possibly had his arm in a white cast or wrap.

Chicago Police

This was the second deadly stabbing downtown in as many weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.