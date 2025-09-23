Suspect charged with murder, concealment of man's body in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
A man stood charged Tuesday with killing a man and concealing his body in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood last week.
Andre Lewis, 57, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.
Police said Lewis caused the death of a man whose body was found at 10:15 a.m. this past Thursday in the alley behind the 6500 block of South Paulina Street.
A police source said the man's body was found in a garbage can.
Further details about what police believe happened were not immediately released.
Lewis was charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. He was set to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Tuesday.