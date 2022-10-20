Suspect charged with murder of 31-year-old man in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged in the deadly shooting of another man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in July.

Michael Lampley, 25, was arrested Monday in Calumet Heights.

He was identified as the suspect who, on July 25, shot and killed a 31-year-old man, in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street around 1:20 p.m.

Lampley was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.