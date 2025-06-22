Boy, 15, charged with shooting 3 other teens in Joliet, Illinois

A teenage boy was charged with shooting three other teens early Sunday morning in Joliet, Illinois.

The 15-year-old from Joliet was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Joliet police said around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Ottawa Street for reports of three people who were shot. Arriving officers spoke with the residents, who told them the victims were taken to the hospital.

A 16-year-old from Joliet was airlifted to Loyola Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition was stabilized.

A 14-year-old from University Park was driven to Loyola Children's Hospital in unknown condition, and their condition was also stabilized.

The third victim, also a 16-year-old from Joliet, was treated and discharged.

Investigators identified the 15-year-old as a person of interest and took him to the Joliet Police Department. It was then revealed that he was the gunman who fired the gun. He was taken to the Will County River Valley Justice Center.

Police said the scene remains active as investigators continue to collect additional evidence.

The shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.