Suspect charged in 2022 deadly stabbing on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, killing one on the city's South Side last year.

Aubrey Jackson, 34, was arrested by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, in the 600 block of West 61st Place.

Police said Jackson was identified as the offender who forcibly entered a residence, in the 4700 block of South Ingleside Avenue in Kenwood, and stabbed a man, 32, and a woman, 27, on Aug. 9, 2022. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The offender was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The offender was placed into custody and subsequently charged with six felonies:

One count of first-degree murder

One count of Murder – other Forcible Felony

One count of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon

One count of possession of a stolen vehicle

He is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.