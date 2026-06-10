Suspect arrested in connection with road rage expressway shooting in Gary, Indiana

Gary police said a suspect was placed into custody on Wednesday in connection with a road rage expressway shooting earlier this week.

Police said around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to the area of Interstate 80 and Burr Street for reports that a person had been shot while inside their vehicle.

The victim was found at the Hard Rock Casino off Burr Street, where they had driven to get help.

Police said the shooting happened at a traffic light at the top of the Burr Street exit ramp and not at the casino. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where his condition was stabilized.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man from Hammond, was placed into custody on Wednesday after Indiana State Police conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting. Police said he was remanded to the Lake County Jail.

Police said charges will be forwarded for review by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. They say additional information will be released once charges have been approved.