Suspect arrested, another remains at large after home invasion in Oak Lawn

One of two suspects is in custody in connection with a home invasion in Oak Lawn back in May.

Oak Lawn police said on May 7, shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the area of 90th Street for a report of a home invasion.

The homeowner, who was not hurt, told officers that two masked men forced their way into the home's rear door, where he confronted them. During this, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim as the two left the scene with items taken from the home.

The suspects were last driving a newer black Ford Ranger.

Police said Jammal Stevens was arrested on July 8 and remains at Cook County Jail while awaiting trial.

The Ford was found and is in the process of being seized through the Cook County State's Attorney's Asset Forfeiture Unit, police said.

Oak Lawn police are still searching for the second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Alonzo E. Gause.

He is described as a Black man standing at 6 feet 2, weighing 250 pounds. Police said his last known address was in the 11500 block of South Aberdeen in Chicago.

Gause has an active warrant for this case and has a history of robbery, assault, and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051, or text tips to 708-613-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.