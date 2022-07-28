Suspect arrested after report of shots fired from vehicle that later crashed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was arrested after a report of shots fired from a vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs and the same vehicle was later involved in a crash in Chicago.

Illinois State Police received a report of shots allegedly being fired from a white Mercedes on Interstate 290 eastbound near Harlem Avenue in Cook County on Wednesday around 6 p.m., according to a news release.

After an ISP radio description of the vehicle was disseminated, a Chicago police helicopter observed the suspect vehicle traveling on I-290 eastbound traveling into Chicago.

The vehicle then crashed into another vehicle near 37th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody by Chicago police and turned over to ISP.

No injuries were reported. ISP did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed or has information o the incident is asked to call ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.