Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk against breast cancer returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pump up the pink! Thousands are hoofing it for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk.

The 60-mile mission raises money to fund breast cancer research. It also helps people who have the disease.

The opening ceremony was Friday morning in the South Loop. The 60-mile route will take walkers through parts of downtown, Lakeview, Oak Park, and River Forest.

The walk will end with a big celebration party at the finish line at Soldier Field on Sunday.