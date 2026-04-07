U.S. Supreme court will not hear challenge to Illinois gun law banning loaded weapons on public transit

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a challenge to an Illinois gun law that restricts weapons on public transportation.

Three concealed carry permit holders filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Firearm Concealed Carry Act, which mandates people can only carry unloaded guns on trains and buses.

The challengers claimed the law violates their Second Amendment rights. Attorneys for the state argued the law is consistent with the historical tradition of limiting guns in sensitive places like courtrooms and schools.

The Supreme Court justices agreed and did not take up the challenge.

In a statement, Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said she was pleased with decision, writing in part, "Everyone deserves to feel safe on public transit. Minimizing the risk from dangerous weapons is crucial to protect members of the public who use this vital public resource."

In 2024, the Supreme Court also turned away a challenge on Illinois' law banning semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines. The court also declined to block the law while the case was being considered.

The justices have also not yet weighed in on whether they will hear a challenge to Cook County's ban on AR-15 and similar style assault rifles.