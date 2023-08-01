'Supermoon' to be visible Tuesday night
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're staying up to watch the CBS 2 News at 10 on Tuesday night, be sure to peek outside at some point, because a so-called "supermoon" will be lighting up the night sky.
The supermoon was already over South Africa earlier on Tuesday.
The full moon appears brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer to Earth than usual.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said despite some clouds, you should be able to catch a glimpse if you look to the southeast after sunset. And if you miss this one, there will be a second supermoon this month, called a super blue moon, on Aug. 30.
