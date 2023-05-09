Superdawg celebrating 75th anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pillar of Chicago hot dog greatness is celebrating 75 super years.

Superdawg opened its doors on May 9, 1948 and still occupies the corner of Milwaukee and Devon avenues in Norwood Park.

Superdawg owners are celebrating the milestone all month and with a special celebration Tuesday. The event starts at 2 p.m.

On May 9th of 1948, Maurie & Flaurie Berman opened a 🌭 stand at Milwaukee & Devon in Chicago to work their way through college. 75 years later, your friendship has made that stand grow into the most pleasant drive-in we know of anywhere. pic.twitter.com/2zMR4MUbEm — Superdawg Chicago🌭 (@Superdawg) May 9, 2023

The local alderwoman will attend an honorary street naming ceremony. The name will be Maurie and Flaurie Way after the couple who founded it back in 1948.

The family still runs it and they say they are proud and have so much gratitude for the people who have made 75 years possible.