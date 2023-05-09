Superdawg celebrating 75th anniversary
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pillar of Chicago hot dog greatness is celebrating 75 super years.
Superdawg opened its doors on May 9, 1948 and still occupies the corner of Milwaukee and Devon avenues in Norwood Park.
Superdawg owners are celebrating the milestone all month and with a special celebration Tuesday. The event starts at 2 p.m.
The local alderwoman will attend an honorary street naming ceremony. The name will be Maurie and Flaurie Way after the couple who founded it back in 1948.
The family still runs it and they say they are proud and have so much gratitude for the people who have made 75 years possible.
