CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain showers linger again, mainly for Northwest Indiana.

Friday's temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Skies clear in the late day, giving way to sunshine for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures recover to the 50s on Saturday.

After a dry Saturday, rain returns on Sunday.

As rain clears up Sunday night, a spring-like warmup returns with highs in the 60s next week.