First Alert Weather: Sunny but chilly

First Alert Weather: Sunny but chilly

First Alert Weather: Sunny but chilly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lots of sunshine this weekend, but chilly temperatures.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Windy and colder. High 32.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 18.

CBS News Chicago

Tomorrow:

Sunny and seasonable. High 42.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Clouds for most of next week, with temperatures in the 40s.

CBS News Chicago