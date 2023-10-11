First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, rain by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start the day with sun but then showers return for the afternoon.
Rain chances remain elevated through the night with the potential for a few storms.
Showers continue into Thursday before tapering off by the evening.
This active weather pattern lingers through the weekend. Monitoring a heavy rain and storm threat, especially for Friday.
TODAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS DEVELOP HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: RAIN LIKELY WITH A FEW STORMSLOW: 53
TOMORROW: WARMEST SOUTH -- RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY HIGH: 59
