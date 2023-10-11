Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunny to start, rain by afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start the day with sun but then showers return for the afternoon. 

Rain chances remain elevated through the night with the potential for a few storms. 

Showers continue into Thursday before tapering off by the evening. 

This active weather pattern lingers through the weekend. Monitoring a heavy rain and storm threat, especially for Friday. 

TODAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS DEVELOP HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: RAIN LIKELY WITH A FEW STORMSLOW: 53

TOMORROW: WARMEST SOUTH -- RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY HIGH: 59

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:10 AM

