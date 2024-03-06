Watch CBS News
Sunny day ahead after morning fog clears in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a foggy start to the day, sunny skies are ahead for the Chicago area. 

Dense fog is expected to impact areas in Northwest Indiana and sections of northern Illinois through 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

Wednesday's highs climb near 50 degrees with chilly northeast winds. This is about 10 degrees above the seasonable average, NWS reports. 

a12b9c83-0a89-471f-b5cb-d93f0a71f512.png

Clouds return Thursday with highs in the 50s. 

Rain returns late Thursday night and lingers for most of Friday. The NWS predicts 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall. 

9f8d560a-b905-4e50-8293-4b8c26006ad7.png

Showers are expected to taper off Saturday morning. 

The rest of the weekend will be bright and cool in the 40s.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 6:00 AM CST

