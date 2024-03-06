Sunny day ahead after morning fog clears in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a foggy start to the day, sunny skies are ahead for the Chicago area.

Dense fog is expected to impact areas in Northwest Indiana and sections of northern Illinois through 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's highs climb near 50 degrees with chilly northeast winds. This is about 10 degrees above the seasonable average, NWS reports.

Clouds return Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Rain returns late Thursday night and lingers for most of Friday. The NWS predicts 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Showers are expected to taper off Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend will be bright and cool in the 40s.