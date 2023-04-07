Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry high-pressure parks across our region for the next several days. 

This weekend will feature a light lake breeze, where areas near the shoreline will have temperatures eight to 10 degrees cooler than inland areas. 

A weak system Monday will fizzle out as it bumps into our dry air mass. Only expecting extra clouds with the passage of that disturbance.

Temperatures will run a good 20+ degrees above average into next week!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 36.

SATURDAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGH 62. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 66. COOLER LAKESIDE.

