First Alert Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry high-pressure parks across our region for the next several days.

This weekend will feature a light lake breeze, where areas near the shoreline will have temperatures eight to 10 degrees cooler than inland areas.

A weak system Monday will fizzle out as it bumps into our dry air mass. Only expecting extra clouds with the passage of that disturbance.

Temperatures will run a good 20+ degrees above average into next week!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 36.

SATURDAY: SUNNY SKIES. HIGH 62. COOLER LAKESIDE.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 66. COOLER LAKESIDE.

