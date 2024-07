Sunny and warm Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A sunny day is ahead in Chicago.

Thursday's high temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Humidity returns on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees.

Sunday and next week bring high heat and humidity as temperatures reach the 90s. Unsettled skies also return with multiple rounds of storms each day.

The hot pattern looks to continue for much of the week.