Thousands to attend 'Sundays on State' in Chicago's Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sundays on State is back!

Tens of thousands of people will head down to the Loop for the event.

State Street will be closed to cars from Adams to Lake.

The Chicago Loop Alliance expects more than 100,000 people to check out 350 vendors and entertainers from across the city.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m.

You'll feature food, drinks, art, and other items.

The next Sundays on State event of the year will take place on Aug. 13.

The events are free to enter. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 8:34 AM

