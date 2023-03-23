Sundays on State to return for two dates in July and August

Sundays on State returning in July and August

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hard to believe it's nearly time for Sundays on State.

The Chicago Loop Alliance on Thursday announced dates for the weekend favorite, when State Street shuts down to cars between Lake and Adams, and people are able to walk, shop, dance, eat, and enjoy at a block party in the Loop.

On July 16 and August 13 this summer, Sundays on State will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As always, it's free to enter.