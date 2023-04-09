Sunday Morning, Face the Nation returns next week after Masters Tournament

CBS Sunday Morning, Face the Nation returns next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A programming note for you.

Sunday Morning is taking this Easter Sunday off to allow our colleagues at CBS Sports to get an early start for their coverage of the legendary Masters golf tournament from Augusta.

That starts at 7:30 a.m. on CBS 2.

Sunday Morning will return next weekend at its usual time.

The Masters coverage is also pre-empting Face the Nation.

Margaret Brennan and TV's number one Sunday Morning news program will return next week as well.