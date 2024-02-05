Sun peeks through clouds over Chicago this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dense fog may be an issue for overnight into Tuesday morning.

Once the fog lifts, we may see a little sun on Tuesday as a warmup takes shape.

Temperatures will soar Thursday and Friday well into the 50s a good 20+ degrees above normal.

With the mild air in place at the end of the workweek, the next disturbance will be all rain.

Showers increase Thursday afternoon with the highest rain coverage Thursday night. A few showers may linger into Friday morning.

The pattern changes next week with more seasonable chilly air in place as winter weather returns.

