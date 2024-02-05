Watch CBS News
Sun peeks through clouds over Chicago this week

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Clouds cover the Chicago area this week
Clouds cover the Chicago area this week 01:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dense fog may be an issue for overnight into Tuesday morning. 

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening-4.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi-2.png
CBS

Once the fog lifts, we may see a little sun on Tuesday as a warmup takes shape. 

futurecast-graf-visibility-adi.png
CBS

Temperatures will soar Thursday and Friday well into the 50s a good 20+ degrees above normal.

highs-tomorrow-adi-2.png
CBS

With the mild air in place at the end of the workweek, the next disturbance will be all rain. 

Showers increase Thursday afternoon with the highest rain coverage Thursday night. A few showers may linger into Friday morning.

7-day-forecast-pm-13.png
CBS

The pattern changes next week with more seasonable chilly air in place as winter weather returns.

bar-graph-next-10-day-highs-4.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 1:25 PM CST

