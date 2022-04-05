Sumptuous food selections for White Sox fans this season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox hope to have your mouth watering with the new food and fan experiences at Guaranteed Rate Field while watching the game.
From cheddar and potato pierogis to smoked wings, there's a little something for everyone, including the pickiest of eaters. If hot dogs aren't your thing, you can try a pretzel-wrapped bratwurst.
And for dessert, there's Rainbow Cone!
The White Sox home opener is next week on April 12.
