Summer Smash 2025 tickets on sale today; Future, Young Thug headline festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview

Summer Smash tickets went on sale Friday. The music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview features headliners like Future and Young Thug.

The festival runs June 20 through June 22. Three day passes are on sale and cost $350, and parking passes cost $135. Single day tickets are not yet listed for sale on the Summer Smash website.

Don Toliver x Yeat will headline Friday night, Future will headline Saturday and Young Thug will headline Sunday. Sunday night will also feature a performance by Chicago's own Chance the Rapper.

Other notable performers include Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, Quavo, G Herbo and Insane Clown Posse.

Click here to see the full lineup for each day and buy tickets.