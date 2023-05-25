Sueños Music Festival returns to Grant Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Sueños Music Festival is returning to Grant Park this weekend for its second year.

Organizers said 45,000 people are expected to attend. The event features 20 of the most popular reggaetón and Latin artists around. The lineup includes Wisin & Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, and Nicky Jam

Tickets are still available for the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday. You must be 18 to attend.

The festival will be held in Grant Park between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells Drive.

You can enter the festival near Buckingham Fountain.

Several street closures are also in place for the festival:

Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive through the end of the day on June 1.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells through the end of the day on May 29.

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue through the end of the day on May 29.