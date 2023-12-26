Watch CBS News
Suburban police investigate shooting death of Florida man on Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Naperville, a man is charged with killing his half-brother on Christmas day.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Wood Court Monday afternoon where they found James Watson shot.

An investigation found Watson was upset he could not find his phone and slammed a card table on the floor.

That's when deputies said his half-brother Kendall Yarborough, who was visiting from Florida shot towards Watson killing him.

