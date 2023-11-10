Teens charged in smash and grab burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spectacular show in the skies over Bartlett this weekend.
The Chicago area's largest Hindu temple is planning a huge fireworks display Saturday in honor of Diwali, also known as the "festival of lights."
The holiday celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
The temple is also holding a New Year celebration on Monday.
