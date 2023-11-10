Teens charged in smash and grab burglaries

Suburban Chicago Diwali Festival of Lights takes place this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A spectacular show in the skies over Bartlett this weekend.

The Chicago area's largest Hindu temple is planning a huge fireworks display Saturday in honor of Diwali, also known as the "festival of lights."

The holiday celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The temple is also holding a New Year celebration on Monday.

Shubh Dhanteras! 🪔 Dhanteras - the first day of the Diwali festivities - is a time for prayers for prosperity in all its... Posted by BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Chicago, IL, USA on Friday, November 10, 2023