Suburban Chicago animal shelter needs help after devastating flood

WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) -- A northwest suburban animal shelter put out a call for help Wednesday, after a water main break filled its building with several feet of water.

The shelter now needs foster families—and important supplies.

It was a chaotic morning Wednesday at the Heartland Animal Shelter in Wheeling. Dozens of animals were sent into a panic as water rushed through several enclosures.

Security video showed the moment firefighters rescued some stranded dogs.

"I know there were animals that were literally on their hind legs in order to keep their head above water, and that breaks my heart," said Jenny Schluter, executive director of the Heartland Animal Shelter.

Schluter said a water main break early Wednesday buckled the floor and flooded the building. While the water damaged much of the shelter—and leaders at Heartland said the animals are wet and shaken—all of them survived.

"If we had lost an animal, I know that there could have been staff people that might have left," Schluter said.

Bags of damaged supplies lined the front of the building after the flood, while water-damaged crates and kennels covered the back.

This was all while members of the community answered the calls for help—donating much-needed supplies. Nearly all the animals at Heartland are now temporarily at other shelters—or with people like Elly Greenspahn, who is fostering some rescued cats.

She took in a litter of kittens.

"I raced over, and I have got a cute little litter—three orange boys named Monday, Tuesday, and Friday," said Greenspahn. "Whenever there's a sort of a traumatic situation within the rescue community, we all try to step up and help each other."

While it will take weeks, or even months, to rebound, Schluter said the animals who have survived tough circumstances are showing her how to endure.

"It also speaks to the resilience of animals and why we love them so much," Schluter said. "I mean, they are survivors."

The shelter is accepting dog and cat food donations, but most of all, they need financial help for repairs. A website has been set up for donations.