Watch CBS News
Local News

Studio 54 in Aurora celebrating Andy Warhol with new summer experience

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora celebrates Andy Warhol with inspired works
Aurora celebrates Andy Warhol with inspired works 00:24

AURORA, ill. (CBS) -- It was a Studio 54 party in suburban Aurora to celebrate art icon, Andy Warhol.

People filled the streets to kick off the new summer experience called "Color Me, Warhol".

Guests can expect to see Warhol-inspired art on display throughout the summer.

If you missed Thursday's Studio 54 party, there will be two more celebrations.

The next one is in July and the final one will be held on Warhol's birthday on Aug. 6.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 8:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.