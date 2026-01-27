Nine students taken to hospital following fight at South Side school

Multiple students were taken to the hospital after a fight at a South Side school on Tuesday afternoon.

City officials said a fight broke out at Paul Revere Elementary School and Gary Comer College Prep Middle School at 1010 E. 72nd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The schools share one building.

Officials said nine students were taken to the hospital. Their ages, genders, and conditions were not released.

It is unclear what led up to the fight.

No further information was immediately available.