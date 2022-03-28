Students in Proviso District 209 returning to school Monday after deal reached

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students in Proviso District 209 are returning to school Monday after a teachers strike canceled school for weeks. 

The students have been out of school since March 4, while the district and teachers union negotiated a new contract. 

A tentative 3-year-deal was reached last week over spring break.

The union will now vote in the next few weeks on whether to approve the deal.

First published on March 28, 2022

