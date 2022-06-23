Watch CBS News
Local News

Student charged with hanging nooses from tree at Haven Middle School

/ CBS Chicago

Student charged after nooses found hanging from tree at Haven Middle School
Student charged after nooses found hanging from tree at Haven Middle School 00:19

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS)-- A month after three nooses were found hanging from a tree at Haven Middle School in Evanston, a student has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office declined to add a hate crime charge. They say the boy's actions and motive did not meet the legal and statutory elements of a hate crime.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 6:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.