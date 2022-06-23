Student charged with hanging nooses from tree at Haven Middle School
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS)-- A month after three nooses were found hanging from a tree at Haven Middle School in Evanston, a student has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The Cook County State's Attorney's office declined to add a hate crime charge. They say the boy's actions and motive did not meet the legal and statutory elements of a hate crime.
