Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Chicago area, Northwest Indiana

Strong to possibly severe storms are moving across the Chicagoland area and Northwest Indiana on Monday, bringing the potential for gusty winds and possibly small hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in Illinois for La Salle County until 7:30 p.m., Kendall and Grundy counties until 8 p.m., Will County until 7:45 p.m., and La Porte County in Indiana until 7:30 p.m.

A Flood Advisory was issued for La Salle County in Illinois until 10:45 p.m.

Storms are expected to wrap up by Midnight. Chilly temperatures return for the Chicago area on Tuesday, with more clouds and spotty showers.

What's the difference between a watch and a warning?

It's important to know the difference between a watch and a warning when it comes to potentially severe weather.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather, while a warning means severe weather conditions are either occurring or about to occur.