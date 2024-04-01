Watch CBS News
Strong storms to soak Chicago

By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few strong storms will be possible Monday afternoon.

The main concern will come from storms producing hail and gusty winds. 

Numerous showers are expected Monday evening, with occasional rumbles of thunder. The chance of rain and storms remains high for Tuesday, with 100% coverage expected.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, colder air moves in, allowing for the chance of wet snow showers.

Minor accumulations of snow will be possible. A rain and snow mix is forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Lingering light snow showers will be possible through Thursday morning. 

Rainfall amounts through Wednesday will range from one to two inches. Clearing skies and milder temperatures for Friday and this weekend.

The Solar Eclipse is one week away, and the latest data suggests a mostly cloudy sky in Chicago with a chance for showers. 

Highs next Monday will be in the 60s. 

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder. Low 42. 

Tomorrow: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 44. 

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High 39. 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 2:01 PM CDT

