Stroger Hospital bracing for surge in uninsured patients due to federal funding cuts

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, the busiest trauma center in Illinois, is sounding an alarm, as doctors brace for an influx of patients because of federal funding cuts under the Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

Stroger Hospital treats more than 5,000 trauma patients a year, and approximately 200,000 patients overall annually.

"It can be challenging," said Stroger Hospital CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis.

Hospital officials are concerned about the ability to handle a surge in patients while losing revenue from federal funding cuts that could lead to more county residents losing health insurance coverage.

"This is going to be very, very trying," Mikaitis said. "We're anticipating a lot more patients coming to us."

The Trump administration's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" includes $911 billion in Medicaid cuts nationwide, increasing the number of uninsured Americans by 10 million in the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Stroger Hospital provides 40% of the charity care, or free medical care, across Cook County. Charity care this year is expected to cost up to $380 million.

The hospital has seen similar strains in the past, with more charity care and uninsured patients and fewer Medicaid patients in the past, plus less Medicaid reimbursement since the pandemic years.

They've weathered storms before. What makes this different? Mikaitis said it's the impact on everyone.

"It's going to create bottlenecks. There's going to be longer waits in the [emergency department]. It's going to take longer to get your surgery. It's going to take longer to see your [primary care physician]," he said.

Stroger Hospital is also concerned about the number of people who will put off preventative care due to a lack of insurance and end up needing much more intense medical care later.

Right now, 21% of the patients at Stroger Hospital are uninsured, but officials expect that number to increase.

Stroger Hospital saw higher numbers of uninsured patients in the 2010s, so Mikaitis said they know what this will look like.

"Long waits, people in the hallways, just kind of an overwhelming mass of people in need, unfortunately," he said.

The impact isn't isolated to Stroger Hospital. The impact will be felt at hospitals statewide.

So far this year, about 20,000 fewer people have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in Illinois than last year. Enrollment through Get Covered Illinois was extended and runs through Saturday.

Cook County Health offers financial help for medical care through their CareLink program