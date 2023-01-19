Police issue alert after string of Southwest Side burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert Thursday following a string of burglaries on the Southwest Side.

Each of the related incidents happened during the month of January in the Garfield Ridge, Clearing, and West Lawn neighborhoods.

Police say unknown suspects forced their way into a residence and removed property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

5200 block of South Normandy on January 1 at around 5 p.m.

5600 block of South Mobile on January 7 at around 8 a.m.

5300 block of South Mason on January 10 at around 2 p.m.

6000 block of West 60th Street on January 10 at around 1:36 p.m.

6800 block of West 60th Place on January 15 at around 7 a.m.

5400 block of South Newland on January 17 at around 4:04 a.m.

5400 block of South Melvina on January 17 at around 6:55 a.m.

5300 block of South Neenah on January 17 at around 5:40 p.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but said they are White Hispanic men between 25 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.