Chicago police warn about string of South Side armed robberies since New Year's Eve

Chicago police are warning residents in the Washington Park and West Woodlawn neighborhoods about a string of armed robberies since New Year's Eve.

The latest robbery happened on Tuesday afternoon, and seven others have occurred since Dec. 31, 2025. during various times of the day.

In each incident, police said two to four suspects got out of a white sedan or SUV and approached the victim, displayed handguns, and demanded the victim's belongings. They would then flee the scene inside the vehicle.

Police said during one of the incidents, the suspects forced the victim into the white sedan and demanded access to his bank account.

Incident times and locations:

5200 block of South Michigan Avenue on Dec. 31, at 3:30 a.m. - Washington Park

5700 block of South Michigan Avenue on Dec. 31, at 3:15 a.m.- Washington Park

6000 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Jan. 1, at 1:05 a.m. - West Woodlawn

700 block of East 61st Street on Jan. 4, at 12:25 p.m. - West Woodlawn

0-100 block of West 59th Street on Jan. 4, at 4:30 a.m. - Washington Park

6100 block of South Langley Avenue on Jan. 4, at 4:55 a.m. - West Woodlawn

6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Jan. 4, at 11: 40 p.m. - West Woodlawn

6100 block of South Blackstone Avenue on Jan. 6, at 4:57 p.m. - Woodlawn

Police only had vague information about the suspects, but said they were African American males between 17 and 24 years of age, 6 feet in height, and wore black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P261001B.