Streetscape improvement project starts Friday in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction is set to begin today on a streetscape improvement project in Lincoln Square.

Crews are expected to break ground on Lincoln Avenue, between Western and Catalpa - adding wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes, and two new community plazas.

It's all part of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce's plan to make the neighborhood more walkable.

Ald. André Vasquez (40th) and other city leaders are expected to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon.

