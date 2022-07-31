Watch CBS News
Local News

Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman

/ CBS Chicago

Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman
Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. 

Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. 

Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. 

Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners. 

First published on July 30, 2022 / 11:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.