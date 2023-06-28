Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Storms expected Thursday as smoke lingers in area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Hazy skies stick around
Chicago Weather Alert: Hazy skies stick around 02:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The smoky conditions across the Chicago area are expected to continue through Wednesday into Thursday before storms roll through, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

POOR AIR QUALITY

The Air Quality Alert has been extended through Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers across our area.

STORM THREATS

Storms could form by daybreak tomorrow. The strongest storms may bring hail and damaging winds.

After the morning round, heat builds and will bring temperatures to 90 degrees. Depending on how the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity will play a huge role in anything developing later in the day.

WEEKEND WEATHER

There could be an unsettled pattern as we head into the weekend with scattered storm chances.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: STORMS LATE. LOW 68.

THURSDAY: STORM THREAT. HOT. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 2:05 PM

