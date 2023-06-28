Chicago Weather Alert: Storms expected Thursday as smoke lingers in area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The smoky conditions across the Chicago area are expected to continue through Wednesday into Thursday before storms roll through, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
POOR AIR QUALITY
The Air Quality Alert has been extended through Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers across our area.
STORM THREATS
Storms could form by daybreak tomorrow. The strongest storms may bring hail and damaging winds.
After the morning round, heat builds and will bring temperatures to 90 degrees. Depending on how the atmosphere recovers from the morning activity will play a huge role in anything developing later in the day.
WEEKEND WEATHER
There could be an unsettled pattern as we head into the weekend with scattered storm chances.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: STORMS LATE. LOW 68.
THURSDAY: STORM THREAT. HOT. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES.
FRIDAY: STORM CHANCE. HIGH 85.
