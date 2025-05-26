Watch CBS News
Man driving tow truck arrested after crash on Chicago's South Side

A man driving a tow truck that arrested Monday after a crash on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police and police from south suburban Sauk Village were seen arresting the driver late Monday morning.

This happened after the tow truck crashed into a car at 71st and State streets.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt, or why the driver was arrested. Reports of a police chase that began in south suburban Sauk Village were not immediately confirmed.

CBS News Chicago has calls out to police and is waiting to get more information.

