Stolen service dog, Bam Bam, returned to blind man in Logan Square

An emotional support service dog is finally back with his owner in a reunion more than two months in the making.

The dog, Bam Bam, who was stolen from a legally blind man's backyard in Logan Square.

On Tuesday night, a man and woman came to the Jefferson Park (16th) District police station, at 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave. They didn't give police any information, but just handed over the dog and left.

After some investigating, by police, a joyous reunion followed Wednesday.

On June 5, Bam Bam was taken from Angel Santiago's Logan Square neighborhood backyard. A GoFundMe was set up, and thousands of dollars in reward money was offered, all for Bam Bam's safe return.

Police said the aforementioned man and woman dropped off Bam Bam at the front desk at the Jefferson Park District police station around 8 p.m. Tuesday, and walked out. The dog appeared to be in good health.

Bam Bam, a rescue dog stolen from his blind owner Angel Santiago in June 2025, was turned in to Chicago police on Aug. 19, 2025 Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation was contacted when the dog was brought to the station. The rescue group confirmed a microchip was discovered, which helped reunite Bam Bam with his family.

microchip is a permanent ID tag the size of a grain of rice size placed under a dog or cat's skin, and has a unique ID number associated with a pet's owner.

The dog left at the station had one. The officer left a message for the owner, who turned out to be Santiago.

The officer then did a Google search using the phone number linked to the microchip. A missing dog flyer with a reward being offered popped up in the officer's search — letting police know the dog on the flyer had been missing for more than two months.

Bam Bam, a 14-year-old dachshund, was taken from Angel Santiago's yard near Monticello and Fullerton avenues on June 5.

Angel Santiago, who is blind from glaucoma, was reunited with his stolen service dog, Bam Bam, at the 16th District Chicago Police station on Aug. 19, 2025. Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

Santiago is legally blind from glaucoma. He told PETA organizers he heard two men enter his yard through his gate. He tried to intervene and was able to grab one of the suspects, but they got away with his dog.

PETA and community groups offered a reward of up to $6,000 for the safe return of a dog.

Since Bam Bam was taken, Santiago had walked up to seven miles a day, handing out flyers and trying to call for his beloved pet.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Celene Mielcarek, the head of program operations for PAWS Chicago. Mielcarek emphasized the importance of microchipping.

"I'm so happy, as I know all of Chicago is, that this dog was reunited, and just delighted for both Bam Bam and his owner, and so happy that this illustrates that microchips really do work," said Mielcarek. "You know, this animal was microchipped, and so when this animal was found, the animal was able to be scanned for a chip, and that contact information was there to help reunite the animal with his owner."

PAWS Chicago, the largest no-kill animal shelter in the Midwest, was not involved in Bam Bam's case. But Mielcarek said microchipping pets is critical to ensure reunions like Bam Bam's with Santiago happen.

"Hundreds of pets have been reunited with their owners via that microchip, and one of the things about the microchip is that it's so critical to keep the contact information up to date," said Mielcarek. "If one was to move or change your phone number, just going online and changing that in the microchip portal to make sure that your contact information is always associated with your pet's chip."

Bam Bam was taken to a veterinarian, where he was undergoing testing — but seemed to have a clean overall bill of health.

Meantime, Chicago police said the investigation continues into Bam Bam's disappearance and return.

Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.