Senior dog stolen from blind man's backyard in Logan Square; $6,000 reward offered

PETA and community groups are offering a reward of up to $6,000 for the safe return of a dog that was stolen from a blind man in Logan Square.

Bam Bam is a 14-year-old dachshund. He was taken from Angel Santiago's yard near Monticello and Fullerton avenues on June 5.

Santiago is legally blind from glaucoma. He told PETA organizers he heard two men enter his yard through his gate. He tried to intervene and was able to grab one of the suspects, but they got away with his dog. He said he believes the person he grabbed was a teenager wearing long sleeves.

Since Bam Bam was taken, Santiago has walked up to seven miles a day, handing out flyers and trying to call for his beloved pet.

Bam Bam was not wearing his collar when he was taken, but he is microchipped.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Chicago Police Department. Community members trying to help find the dog have also set up their own email tipline at Bambamtipline@gmail.com