Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.

Clark and Wacker stolen car crash
Chicago police said a man with a gun ran off after crashing a stolen Kia in the intersection of Clark and Wacker on Jan. 5, 2023.

Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.

January 5, 2023

