Stephen Colbert relives early days in Chicago in final week of "The Late Show"

As "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" airs its final week of shows, the comedian returned to his old Chicago stomping grounds, meeting the tenant in his former apartment, visiting his old haunts and putting up some plaques around town.

Though Colbert was not born and raised in Chicago, he and his career are closely associated with the city. He attended Northwestern University as a theater major and then stayed in Chicago after, taking an office job at the Second City comedy troupe. After some years and some improv classes, he was asked to join the troupe, which led to the work and exposure that got him onto television and, eventually, "The Daily Show," "The Colbert Report" and "The Late Show."

Monday night Colbert stopped by his first apartment in Old Town, meeting the current tenant, and stopped by his old bar Old Town Ale House. He also hung some informational signs around his favorite parts of the city.

Colbet will host his final show on Thursday night after CBS announced last year it would not be renewed.

Colbert has been a consistent critic of President Donald Trump, and the cancellation has been widely interpreted as a political decision to ensure the FCC would approve a merger between Skydance and Paramount, which now owns CBS, including this station, as Skydance Paramount. CBS said the decision not to renew the Late Show was a purely financial decision.