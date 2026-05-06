Obama settles Chicago's ketchup on hot dog debate with Stephen Colbert during new presidential library tour

Former President Barack Obama set the record straight on some of Chicago's biggest debates with Stephen Colbert during a tour of his new presidential library.

Colbert got a sneak peek of the facility as tickets for Obama's Presidential Library go on sale on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, on the presidential library's website.

Obama settled the city's famous question, "Is it ever okay to put ketchup on a hot dog?"

"Never," Obama said.

Obama's Chicago pizza preferences were tested as Colbert asked him to choose between deep-dish and tavern-style. Obama chose tavern-style pizza.

Colbert grilled the former president on the topic dividing the city, baseball. When asked, "Cubs or Sox," Obama proudly stated, "Sox."

When asked about the Bulls, Obama chose the '91-'93 Bulls.

Colbert replied, "You passed," but only gave Obama the final grade of a "solid B+."

The Barack Obama Presidential Library is opening in Jackson Park with a 20-acre campus just blocks from the lake, which includes buildings, gardens, playgrounds, and a 225-foot museum tower.