Steinmetz High School placed on soft lockdown after report of gun in building that proves false

Steinmetz High School in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood was put on a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report that someone in the building had a gun – which turned out to be false.

The high school at 3030 N. Mobile Ave. issued a letter to parents Wednesday saying they received a report Wednesday afternoon claiming there was a gun in the building.

The school immediately followed protocol by contacting the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security and Chicago Police, and the school also went on soft lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Police investigated and found out there was not really anyone with a gun in the building. The lockdown was lifted, and the school is not under any safety threat.