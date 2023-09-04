Chicago First Alert Weather: Steamy weather to stay through tomorrow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat index values stay in the 90s through sunset.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist expects it to be another hot and humid day tomorrow with a stray afternoon storm chance.
However, there will be a better chance for storm activity on Wednesday as a cold front passes. This will usher in a cooler air mass for the end of the week and for the weekend.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MUGGY & WARM. LOW 76.
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID. HIGH 93. HEAT IDEX NEAR 99 DEGREES. STRAY LATE DAY STORM POSSIBLE.
WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 87.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.