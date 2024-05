Dry, breezy conditions to kick off Mother's Day weekend

Dry, breezy conditions to kick off Mother's Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look forward to a breezy, dry weekend with warming temperatures for the second half.

Winds may gust 20-30 mph today, ushering in the dry air mass. On Sunday, winds will shift and start to pull in a warm air mass.

Waves of rain at times starting Sunday night through Monday.

TODAY

A SUNNY START. BREEZY. AFTERNOON PASSING CLOUDS. HIGH 69.

TONIGHT

CLEAR. LOW 50.

MOTHER'S DAY

MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 80.

